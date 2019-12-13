Ghana: Bolt Expands Operations to Takoradi

Ride-hailing service Bolt has expanded its Ghanaian operations by announcing the launch of its services in Takoradi.

Bolt started operating in Ghana in 2017 in Accra, and with the launch of Takoradi this month, it now operates Accra, Kumasi and Takoradi.

"People in Ghana want and need easier, safer and affordable ways of moving. As the cost of owning a car becomes more expensive year on year for the average Ghanaian, a service like Bolt becomes necessary in our cities," said Nonso Onwuzulike, Bolt's City Manager for Accra, Ghana.

He said "Takoradi is growing as a business city with more people moving from cities like Accra and Kumasi for work. We want them to enjoy the same convenience of moving from home to work and around town without any hassle as we have with Bolt."

He said "Bolt has been successful in every city where it has launched since commencing operations in Ghana in 2017, growing exponentially yearly."

The company Mr Onwuzulike said had facilitated entrepreneurship opportunities for Ghanaians who would otherwise have been included in the country's unemployment statistics.

"One of Bolt's key success factors in its expansion has been the fact that drivers utilising its platform receive 80 per cent of all fares paid by riders - a higher percentage than what drivers using other similar platforms receive," he said.

Launched in 2013, Bolt connects millions of passengers and drivers around the world to make travel easier, quicker and more reliable.