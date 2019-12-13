Ghana: GLICO LIFE Appoints Two Officers to Support Company's Growth

Glico Life Insurance Company Ltd (GLICO LIFE), a leading life insurance company in Ghana, has appointed Mrs Ladonna Agyeman-Buahin as the Chief Operations Officer and Mr Joseph Sefah Duah as the Chief Sales Officer.

The two senior officers were appointed to support the new Managing Director, Mrs Mame Dufie Achampong-Kyei Obeng, in her enterprise to drive growth.

Both Ladonna and Joseph pledged their support in ensuring that GLICO LIFE maintains its leadership position and continues to provide insurance solutions to sustain its 'brand of choice' status in the insurance industry.

The Chief Operations Officer, Mrs Agyeman-Buahin is a career marketer with over 10 years progressive experience in sales & marketing.

Before her appointment as the Chief Operations Officer (COO) for GLICO LIFE, she was the Head, Group Business & Partnerships at Hollard Life Assurance Ghana Ltd.

Mrs Agyeman-Buahin began her sales & marketing career at GLICO LIFE as a Marketing Officer and worked diligently, rising through the ranks to become the Officer-in-charge of Group Business Relationships.

By dint of hard work and committed results for growing the GLICO LIFE group business portfolio, she was promoted as the Business Development Manager for Group Business.

Mr Joseph Sefah Duah, the newly appointed Chief Sales Officer has over 13 years of extensive experience in the insurance industry and sales. Before joining GLICO LIFE, he held a senior management role where he was in charge of sales at Prudential Life Insurance Ghana.

He was the first appointed National Sales Manager at Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, a position he held until joining GLICO LIFE in 2019. At one point, he was the Head of Agency Development and the first Head of Recruitment and Selection at Prudential Life Insurance Ghana.

Before entering the insurance sector, Joseph worked as a Graduate Teaching Assistant at the University of Cape Coast, Ghana and also as a soldier in the British Army (United Kingdom).

He gained insurance experience when he worked in various branches and positions at Quality Insurance Company (QIC) and as the Head of Business Development at KEK Insurance Brokers.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts honors degree in Social Sciences (Economics and Sociology) from the University of Cape Coast. He also holds a Master in Business Administration (MBA), marketing from the University of Ghana Business School and a Masters in Population Studies from the University of Ghana-Legon. Joseph also holds a Diploma in Insurance (CII-UK), a Diploma in Insurance from Ghana Insurance College, an Associate Member of the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII-UK), and a Bachelor of Laws degree (LL.B) from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).