Tanzania: Politician Muhabi Arrested By Pccb

13 December 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

PREVENTION and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) in Ilala Regional Office have apprehended the Secretary General of opposition party Chama Cha Kijamii (CCK ), Mr Renatus Muhabi, for allegedly soliciting and receiving a bribe of 50m/- purporting to be an operative of the anti-corruption agency.

The Head of PCCB in Ilala, Mr Christopher Myavaa, told journalists on Thursday that Mr Muhabi was arrested on the evening of December 10, this year, at the offices of Bharya Engineering and Contracting Company Limited (BECCO).

Reports show that the leader of the little known opposition party fell into a trap and was nabbed as he was receiving 1m/- through a sting operation staged by operatives from the anti-corruption bureau.

It is alleged that Mr Muhabi, while purporting to be working with PCCB, had tried to lure the Managing Director of BECCO, Mr Manraj Bharya, to provide him with 50m/- so that he could facilitate drop charges associated with the struggling Independent Power Tanzania Limited (IPTL).

"After receiving information of the impostor, we trapped him in a sting operation and the suspect was arrested when he was receiving the one million shillings from the director of BECCO with a pledge of assisting him to address his issues," the PCCB official explained.

He said investigations were still underway and the suspect would be taken to court soon.

Mr Myavaa urged members of the public to report to the nearest police station when they witness signals of corrupt practices or infringement of rights aimed at soliciting bribes.

In a related development, he said his offices had recorded 180 cases between January and June, this year, out of which 40 were directed towards the police force, 31 against the land sector, 18 against the courts of law as well as 40 against other sectors.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

