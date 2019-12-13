Tanzania: Promoting Joint Efforts in Information Sharing On Climate Change

GOVERNMENT should create enabling environment for private sector, especially local innovators to promote investment in technologies associated with climate change.

The effects of climate change pose a significant threat to sustaining Tanzania's economic growth where the country has ranked the 26th most vulnerable country to climate risks, according to available data.

Population growth and economic transformation will exacerbate the impacts of climate change in Tanzania , including rising temperatures, flooding, droughts and coastal erosion During a two day Annual Learning Event (ALE), 2019, organised by Agricultural Non State Actors Forum (ANSAF) held in Dodoma recently stakeholders recommended that proper coordination among actors and partnership between public and private sector is very important to address the issue of climate change.

Under the theme "The alarming danger and opportunities of climate change to the agriculture sector, Are we ready? the forum, brought together about 150 participants from domestic and regional institutions, academia, universities, primary procedures, processors, exporters, large and medium scale investors, micro and small, farmers organisations, among others agricultural stakeholders.

Participants recommended that promoting joint efforts of public and private sector in information sharing, for example Tanzania Meteorological Agency (TMA) information on weather conditions, media engagement and digitalisation would help create awareness on the effects of climate change.

"There are many technologies to cope with climate change those that limits and reduce the causes of climate change, Technologies for adaptation and resilience in many sectors - including agriculture, industries, among other factors which also affected by climate change."

Most Tanzanians are employed in agriculture, making smallholder farmers highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change especially women. As Tanzania continues to develop, the drivers of its economic growth will also exacerbate the country's climate challenges.

In developing countries, tensions can arise between the need to pursue economic development while mitigating the effects of climate change Agricultural activities account for 80 per cent of Tanzanian's economy. The sector will contribute 6 percent of agricultural emissions across the continent by 2050.

Increasing electrification investment in Tanzania will raise significant questions about the sustainability of power across the country. The agricultural sector is not only vulnerable to the impacts of climate change but also one of the sectors contributing to climate change in Tanzania.

The drastic acceleration to a semiindustrialized country by 2025 will transform Tanzanian's economy and contribute significantly to climate change More than half of all Tanzanians will live in urban areas by 2050, putting stress on water, infrastructure, land and other resources in urban centers.

Tanzania's climate change contributions are significant, ranking amongst the top 5 highest contributors of agricultural emissions in Africa. Jackson Mahenge, the senior project officer of adopting climate smart agricultural Practices in Tanzania said that Accelerating climate smart agricultural practices for example crops with high resistant to pest and diseases.

He added that education can help shift farmers' perception of burning practices and the need to get rid of crop residue and informing farmers regarding the negative effects of over-applying fertiliser and the naturally regenerative potential of manure could help prevent the over application of fertilisers and pollution of Tanzanian water systems "The Tanzanian government can put policies in place that will incentivise behavior change. Community enforcement mechanisms, cash transfers and fines can all be explored as options for abating land burning and synthetic fertilizer," he said.

According to him, dissemination of knowledge to farmers on carbon gas and its effect the Stakeholder's coordination to strengthen national basket fund for environment conservation management and Influence more budget allocation and realization both at national and LGA level more investment on research and technologies by public and development partners.

The Executive Director of ANSAF Mr Audax Rukonge said the issues of climate change need efforts from governmental and non-governmental stakeholders in order to have practical solution on climate change.

"Human activities are most things that made the effects of climate change in Tanzania. We should look on how the existing rules and regulation would address the issues of climate change in Tanzania. We also put efforts in collaboration with government through ministry of State in the office of the Vice President Environment and Union affairs to control the effects of climate that affects agriculture sector," the ANSAF boss said.

According to him, we will reflect, learn and share knowledge and experience on the impact of climate change to Smallholder producers, industrialization, Gender and finally look at the Policy options and practical solutions to climate change.

The Agricultural Non- State Actors Forum (ANSAF) is a member led forum whose members come from the commercial sector, non-governmental organisations (both national and international) and Farmers' Umbrella Organisations in Tanzania. Since its inception in 2006.

Stakeholders suggested that promote the formation and strengthening of farmers groups and research institutions to disseminate timely the research findings to extension officers and farmers would also help to reduce the climate change effects.

"We need to deal with the effects of climate change by providing vocational training to youth and women on integrating Climate change technologies in agricultural activities, dissemination of knowledge to farmers on carbon gas and its effect," Omary Mwaim from AMSHA Institute said.

However, he advised to stakeholder's coordination to strengthen national basket fund for environment conservation management by influence more budget allocation and realization both at national and local government authorities (LGA) level.

According to participants more investment on research and technologies by public and development partners ... .Accelerating climate smart agricultural practices e.g. crops with high resistant to pest and diseases ... ... Reduction on taxes and tariffs on equipment's/ technologies that promote CSA.

Ministry of environment affairs should provide access of knowledge on policies and trickle down to LGAs but also this information to be available on the ministry website and enforcement the implementation of laws and regulations on natural resource management Racheal Zakayo from Kilosa District in Morogoro Region advised to create awareness through training where most Climate Smart agriculture practices require high investment costs so in order to overcome the cost barriers and farming households, which need to be assisted with, funds as well as credits.

"Farming households must be linked to markets for agriculture as any farmer will not adopt any practice which does not bring about direct benefits." He quoted saying, use of advanced technology gadgets that help to optimise growing conditions for plants helps to minimise inputs such as water, fertiliser, pesticides and others by giving the plant what it really needs.

He mentioned some solution in combating climate change as Early maturity varieties to plant crops with high resistant to pest and diseases, to use of hybrid seeds and water efficient technologies for examples drip irrigation.