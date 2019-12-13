Tanzania/Kenya: Tanzania, Kenya Battle in Cecafa U-17 Girls

13 December 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

TANZANIA will face Kenya in the Match Day Three of the inaugural edition of the CECAFA U-17 Girls' Championship today at the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru, Uganda.

The Tanzania versus Kenya game is anticipated to produce a close contest, while the day will also see Burundi taking on Djibouti as Uganda will be up against Eritrea.

Tanzania team under Head Coach Bakari Shime will need nothing like a short of victory, to remain on course of winning the first silverware.

It should be noted that the tournament is played on a round robin format.

The team with most points will be crowned champions.

Uganda has six points, same as K enya who beat Eritrea 2-1 but the hosts lead the table due to a superior goal difference. Tanzania is placed third on four points.

In their opening match, Tanzania girls beat Eritrea 5-0 before they played out to a thrilling three all draw against Burundi, with the latter scoring two late goals to salvage a point.

Shortly after the match, Coach Shime congratulated his opponent for fighting back but he believes that the draw has given his team a lesson to improve for the next game.

"Burundi played well; they came back in the second half strongly. They took advantage of our mistakes and scored two quick goals. We are going to work on our mistakes," he said.

