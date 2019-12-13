Tanzania: Mwambi Was a Role Model, Mkapa Says

RETIRED President Benjamin Mkapa on Thursday led hundreds of Tanzanians in the farewell mass for the late Ambassador Jaka Mwambi at St Nicholas Roman Catholic Church before his burial at Kinondoni cemetery in Dar es Salaam.

The ex-president told mourners that the deceased was a role model in the nation as he was attentive, hardworking and loving to his family and his country.

"I remember him as a hard worker, loving and wise," Mr Mkapa said, adding that he knew the deceased well after working with him in the ruling party, CCM and member of parliament.

Cabinet Minister George Mkuchika and expremier Edward Lowassa were among the mourners.

"The deceased and I were together from our youth, in the army, the party and the university," he said, adding: "He loved his country, and was a keen follower of Mwalimu Nyerere's principles.

Bishop Antony Banzi from Tanga explained that the deceased was a gift from the Almighty God to his wife, children, neighbours, friends and the nation; that wherever he passed, he left a mark as he lived well with fellow human beings.