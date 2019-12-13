Kenya: Victims Demand Justice a Decade After Kenya Conflict

Nairobi — HUNDREDS of victims of the post-election violence that left more than 1 000 people dead in Kenya are still waiting for justice, compensation, medical and psychological help 11 years after the tragedy.

A coalition of human rights organisations accused the National Assembly of blocking reparations for victims.

The country's Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commission (TJRC) proposed as part of the transitional justice process.

Aggrieved organisations include International Centre for Transitional Justice, Human Rights Watch, Kenya Human Rights Commission, National Victims and Survivors Network, Grace Agenda, Centre for Memory and Development and Wangu Kanja Foundation.

Agatha Ndonga, head of the International Centre for Transitional Justice, said the Kenyan state had a duty to ensure that all Kenyans who had suffered harm, as laid out in the TJRC report, were duly compensated to restore their dignity.

"We cannot talk of justice and healing when some Kenyans continue to languish in the pain of past injustices," Ndanga said.

The East African country spilled into anarchy after the 2007/08 elections, narrowly won by incumbent Mwai Kibaki ahead of opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

Allegations of vote rigging sparked ethnic killings resulting in the death of at least 1 133 people. Other violations include property destruction, sexual crimes and forcible displacement.

The formation of an inclusive government composed of the main political parties ended the crisis.

"Victims of historical injustices have waited for years for Kenyan authorities to do what is right," said Agnes Odhiambo, senior Africa women's rights researcher at Human Rights Watch.