Rwanda: MTN Launches Rwanda Mobile Money Month

Kigali — MTN has launched the fourth edition of Mobile Money (MoMo) Month to support and further Rwanda's national agenda on promoting a cashless economy.

The annual event also creates awareness and educates Rwandans about the benefits of MoMo.

The month-long campaign under the theme, "Let's Go Cashless", will involve a series of engagements to reward new, existing and potential MoMo customers as well as promotions for agents and partners Chantal Kagame, MTN's Chief Business and Corporate Affairs Office, said MTN Mobile Money services had brightened the lives of customers as well as played a big role in developing Rwanda's financial infrastructure.

"This month, we urge all Rwandans to join us in going cashless with MoMo as it is a convenient, easy and secure way of transacting," she said at the launch in Rwamagana.

In this phase of driving a cashless economy and boosting financial inclusion in the country, MTN has created jobs for over 33 000 people as MoMo agents and connected 3,4 million Rwandans to the benefits of easy, cost-effective mobile financial services across the country.

The penetration of Mobile Money in the country has seen a continuous rise with the enhancement of existing offerings such as MoMoPay, MTN m-Ticketing as a digital user-friendly ticketing solution, Tap and Go payments for bus services, Bill Payments, Bank Push and Pull, Loans and Savings, Bulk Payments, Electricity purchase, Payment of Government services and many more.

"Shared value creation that enables shared prosperity is at the heart of everything that MTN does. By working with our partners to increase MoMo penetration, we are all making a positive and sustainable impact in Rwanda - so that we can be better together," Kagame concluded.