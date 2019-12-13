Sudan: 1989 Sudan Coup Investigation - Islamist Leader Arrested

12 December 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — On Wednesday, the Sudanese prosecution authorities arrested Ibrahim El Sanousi, head of the Shura Council of the Popular Congress Party (PCP), for his role in the military coup on June 30, 1989.

During his arrest, El Sanousi said he considered the move "a beginning of the fall of the government of the Forces for Freedom and Change", calling on his party's membership to go out in protest marches or demonstrations during this month.

PCP Secretary General Bashir Rahama described the arrest of El Sanousi as "political and a conflict of interests".

Shots fired

Witnesses said that after the convoy with El Sanousi made its way to the prosecution, three shots were fired in the air by unknown people.

El Sanousi is a leading member of the Sudanese Islamic Movement that masterminded the coup of 1989. He served as assistant to ousted president Omar Al Bashir.

Arrest warrants

Last month, the public prosecutor in Khartoum issued arrest warrants against two leaders of the PCP, Ali El Haj and Ibrahim El Sanousi for their involvement in the 1989 military coup.

El Haj was arrested a week later after questioning by Khartoum prosecutors.

Al Bashir questioned

The public prosecutor in Khartoum questioned ousted president Omar Al Bashir about the 1989 coup on Monday.

The deposed president was taken to the Public Prosecution office in Khartoum under strict security measures.

People jeered while Al Bashir left the public prosecutor's office to be returned to Kober Prison in Khartoum North.

