South Africa: Former Skipper Has High Praise for Current Crop of Blitzboks

13 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kamva Somdyala

Cape Town — Former Springboks Sevens captain Mpho Mbiyozo believes the Blitzboks have another opportunity to put in a good performance in front of their home fans for the Cape Town leg of the World Rugby Sevens series.

Mbiyozo, 36, was co-captain with current Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick when they won the World Rugby Sevens Series in 2009 - a first for the country at the time.

Now coaching New Zealand based side Belfast, Mbiyozo is in the country for the tournament in the Mother City.

"Playing presents an opportunity to put in a good performance... they have done several times before," he said.

"For the team, they should go out there and enjoy it: have fun in front of your people because it's not everyday you get an opportunity to play in front of a home crowd."

Siviwe Soyizwapi?will lead the same 11 men on the field that left Dubai last weekend as gold medal winners, a feat that will see them running out as first seeds and early leaders in the 2019/20 World Rugby Sevens Series.

"The key for them is that they know what they are doing, so it's about going out there and executing it and enjoying it," he offered.

"If they win, that"s outstanding, if not, there's a learning process involved... be better next time," Mbiyozo added.

Coach Neil Powell said the good performance (last weekend) by the squad pleased him, especially the way the team bonded as the tournament progressed.

Mbiyozo has been equally pleased by the team, saying "it's been pleasing to watch the success of the guys and all I can say is good on them".

The Blitzboks kick off their campaign at 20:03 against Japan on Friday evening, while Fiji (13:51) and the USA (20:03) await on Saturday.

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.