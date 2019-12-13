South Africa: Former Skipper Has High Praise for Current Crop of Blitzboks

Cape Town — Former Springboks Sevens captain Mpho Mbiyozo believes the Blitzboks have another opportunity to put in a good performance in front of their home fans for the Cape Town leg of the World Rugby Sevens series.

Mbiyozo, 36, was co-captain with current Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick when they won the World Rugby Sevens Series in 2009 - a first for the country at the time.

Now coaching New Zealand based side Belfast, Mbiyozo is in the country for the tournament in the Mother City.

"Playing presents an opportunity to put in a good performance... they have done several times before," he said.

"For the team, they should go out there and enjoy it: have fun in front of your people because it's not everyday you get an opportunity to play in front of a home crowd."

Siviwe Soyizwapi?will lead the same 11 men on the field that left Dubai last weekend as gold medal winners, a feat that will see them running out as first seeds and early leaders in the 2019/20 World Rugby Sevens Series.

"The key for them is that they know what they are doing, so it's about going out there and executing it and enjoying it," he offered.

"If they win, that"s outstanding, if not, there's a learning process involved... be better next time," Mbiyozo added.

Coach Neil Powell said the good performance (last weekend) by the squad pleased him, especially the way the team bonded as the tournament progressed.

Mbiyozo has been equally pleased by the team, saying "it's been pleasing to watch the success of the guys and all I can say is good on them".

The Blitzboks kick off their campaign at 20:03 against Japan on Friday evening, while Fiji (13:51) and the USA (20:03) await on Saturday.

