Gambia: Barra Alkalo Released, His Son Still in Police Custody

Gambian Police have on 10 December, granted bail to Alhagie Babucarr Faye, the Alkalo of Barra, but his son is still detained at the Police headquarters in Banjul.

According to sources, the Alkalo was granted bail and asked to be reporting on bail. Sources added Police are still investigating his alleged involvement in the matter.

The Barra Alkalo told Foroyaa: " Yes, I am released. The matter is currently under investigation, I cannot comment further."

In another development, his son, Abdoulie Faye who was also arrested in connection with the recent boat accident off the coast of Mauritania, is held in a Police cell.

It was reported earlier by this paper that on 9 December, 2019, Alhagie Faye was invited for questioning at the Police Headquarters in Banjul, in connection with the recent boat accident which claimed lives of sixty Gambian 'back way' migrants.