Gambia: President Barrow Bids Farewell to Outgoing Turkish Ambassador

12 December 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

State House, Banjul, 11 th December 2019 - His Excellency, President Adama Barrow on Wednesday 11th December 2019 bade farewell to the Turkish Ambassador to The Gambia, His Excellency, Mr. Ismail Sefa Yuceer.

After serving his government in The Gambia for the past three years, Ambassador Yuceer's tour of duty has come to an end. President Barrow described Ambassador Yuceer as a "good friend" of The Gambia. The president said he was satisfied that the ambassador was bequeathing a strong state of ties between the two countries. "Turkey has been a true brother to The Gambia and I am delighted that our fraternal relations will be further strengthened with the planned visit of the Turkish President to The Gambia in 2020," President Barrow said, highlighting the various high-level visits he and his government officials undertook to the Republic of Turkey in the past three years. For Ambassador Yuceer, The Gambia in many respects will have a special place in his career. He witnessed the political change and the transition process that ensued just within weeks of arrival in The Gambia.

"It was very teaching for any person, especially a diplomat to witness this development. The Gambia set a precedent for a peaceful and smooth change of government not only for Africa but also for the rest of the world. This is something that other countries can benefit from as a good example," he said after an audience with the President. To the diplomat, Turkish-Gambia relations have always been very productive and have further been solidified, diversified, and more fruitful under the Barrow administration. Currently, the relations cover areas like education, health, logistical support, security, defense, among others.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Governance
External Relations
Europe and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.