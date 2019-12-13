Somalia: Five Killed As Al-Shabaab Attacks Army Base in Somalia

13 December 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Four civilians and a soldier were killed when heavily-armed Somali militants attacked an army base north of the capital, military sources and witnesses said on Thursday.

Witnesses said dozens of Al-Shabaab members, arriving aboard four pickup trucks, took part in the attack late Wednesday on Hilweyne base 25 km (15 miles) north of Mogadishu, while a soldier said there had been hundreds of assailants.

The militants, whose organization is affiliated to Al-Qaeda, took over the camp for a while before pulling out.

"After (a) tactical retreat by the armed forces, the military is back to the camp now and the situation is under control," said Mohamed Salad, a Somali military commander in the nearby town of Balcad.

"We have lost one soldier in the fighting, but the terrorists also killed four other civilians including two women who were running small businesses near the camp."

Hussein Luqman, a witness, said: "There was heavy exchange of gunfire which continued for more than 30 minutes.

"The Shabab fighters... stormed the base after attacking from several directions using technicals," Luqman said, referring to pickup trucks.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
Conflict
Arms and Armies
Terrorism
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.