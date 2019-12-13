South Africa: Through Positive Eyes - Powerful Personal Stories of Those Living With HIV

13 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis

'I applaud the people who had the courage to educate us on their journey and how they conquered and overcame so much.'

Photographer and social justice activist Gideon Mendel has for many years documented the HIV epidemic and the daily battles of people living with the disease. Mendel was there in the early days of the South African epidemic, documenting the lives of those at the coalface of the battle for access to lifesaving treatment.

His latest book, Through Positive Eyes, is a collaborative photo-storytelling project by 130 people living with HIV and Aids around the world. All have participated in workshops led by Mendel, with photo educator Crispin Hughes, and David Gere, director of the Art & Global Health Centre at the University of California - Los Angeles.

The project chronicles a very particular moment in the epidemic, when effective treatment is available to some, not all, and when the enduring stigma associated with HIV and Aids has become entrenched, a major roadblock to both prevention and treatment. Maverick Citizen recently published extracts from the book.

Below, Vuyokazi Gonyela, living with HIV and general secretary of the Treatment Action Campaign, reviews the book.

***

The book is a reflection...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
AIDS
Southern Africa
Health
South Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
U.S. Sanctions South Sudan Chiefs After Kiir Critics Killed

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.