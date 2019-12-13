Tanzania: Airtel Tanzania Launches School Fees Payment Services

Dar es Salaam — Airtel Tanzania has today launched a payment solution through which customers can pay school fees by using their Airtel Money accounts during this festival season and thereafter.

Speaking today in Dar es Salaam, Airtel Money director Isack Nchunda said that this solution is aimed at solving one of the biggest problem of school fee payments for the parents and a collection solution for schools.

"As we are all aware that this is the time for parents to pay for school fees, I call upon Tanzanians and Airtel Money customers in general to use their accounts in paying school fees as it is a very convenience, quick, safe and reliable way of making payments," Nchunda said.

Nchunda added that Airtel has decided to come up with this LIPA ADA payment solution as one among many ways of promoting financial inclusion amongst Tanzanians.

'As per the latest statistics from the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA), Tanzania has more than 22.9 million mobile money subscriptions with total mobile money transactions value pegged at more than Sh8 trillion by June 2019. In recent years, mobile money has evolved from traditional payments such as domestic remittances and airtime top-ups, to more complex financial products', Nchunda added.

Speaking at the same event, Airtel Tanzania Public Relations and Communications Manager Jackson Mmbando said that Airtel prides itself as to have a wide mobile money agent network in the country.

Also Read

Europe's 'Big Five' take over Champions League to leave the rest trailing

Two new shows set to premiere on Maisha Magic East in 2020

Ebola cases sharply up in eastern DR Congo

"As a part of our retail expansion plan in line with the company's long-drive to offer solution-based state of the art products and services, Airtel has over 1000 Airtel Money branches across the country aimed at supporting financial inclusion by bringing Airtel services and products closer to our customers," he said.