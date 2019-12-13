Zimbabwe: Defiant Dodo Says CAPS Will Win

13 December 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Eddie Chikamhi

CAPS United are aware they shot themselves in the foot with the loss at Ngezi Platinum Stars on Wednesday.

But, the Green Machine have refused to throw in the towel ahead of the winner-take-all battle against title rivals FC Platinum at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow.

"We will manage the pressure," coach Darlington Dodo said. "We will have time with the boys to talk about it.

"I know we will do the right thing come Saturday."

Unlike FC Platinum who need a draw, Makepekepe need victory to be champions.

Makepekepe go into the final match on 58 points while FC Platinum sit on 59.

CAPS United last won the championship in 2016 under Lloyd Chitembwe.

Everything had pointed this could be their year, despite losing Chitembwe to Harare City, who are fighting for their survival.

Still Dodo believes Makepekepe have their fate in their hands.

"We just need to have a positive attitude, we just need to be focused and we just need to be ready," he said.

"We must understand where we are and what we want to achieve.

"It's all about the attitude, we need to go there with a positive attitude in the last game.

"I am sure it's not impossible with the calibre of players we have. I know how to psyche them up and I know we will get it right."

The CAPS United family are keen on the title to rekindle their romance with African football next year.

Ninety minutes stand between them and their sixth league championship.

Makepekepe have more issues to deal with after injuries continued to ravage their team.

They travelled to Baobab with a limping defence and things got worse there when two more defenders, Lincoln Zvasiya and Valentine Musarurwa, were taken out with knocks.

They joined Justice Jangano, Kudzai Nyamupfukudza and skipper Method Mwanjali on the growing casualty list.

"Injuries in our defence are giving us sleepless nights. They are very bad because if you look at our defence line it looks like a hospital ward and it's sad.

"Now we have been chopping and changing the defence line time and again and it's not healthy for the team.

"But I know one or two guys will come back and it will be solid again."

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Bulawayo Chiefs v Herentals (Luveve)

Chicken Inn v TelOne (Barbourfields)

Hwange v ZPC Kariba (Colliery)

Mushowani Stars v Yadah (Trojan)

Triangle United v Dynamos (Gibbo)

Harare City v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Rufaro)

CAPS United v FC Platinum (NSS)

Chapungu v Highlanders (Ascot)

Sunday: Black Rhinos v Manica Diamonds (NSS)

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Former Botswana President Ian Khama to Sue Govt
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.