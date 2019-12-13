Zimbabwe: Defiant Dodo Says CAPS Will Win

CAPS United are aware they shot themselves in the foot with the loss at Ngezi Platinum Stars on Wednesday.

But, the Green Machine have refused to throw in the towel ahead of the winner-take-all battle against title rivals FC Platinum at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow.

"We will manage the pressure," coach Darlington Dodo said. "We will have time with the boys to talk about it.

"I know we will do the right thing come Saturday."

Unlike FC Platinum who need a draw, Makepekepe need victory to be champions.

Makepekepe go into the final match on 58 points while FC Platinum sit on 59.

CAPS United last won the championship in 2016 under Lloyd Chitembwe.

Everything had pointed this could be their year, despite losing Chitembwe to Harare City, who are fighting for their survival.

Still Dodo believes Makepekepe have their fate in their hands.

"We just need to have a positive attitude, we just need to be focused and we just need to be ready," he said.

"We must understand where we are and what we want to achieve.

"It's all about the attitude, we need to go there with a positive attitude in the last game.

"I am sure it's not impossible with the calibre of players we have. I know how to psyche them up and I know we will get it right."

The CAPS United family are keen on the title to rekindle their romance with African football next year.

Ninety minutes stand between them and their sixth league championship.

Makepekepe have more issues to deal with after injuries continued to ravage their team.

They travelled to Baobab with a limping defence and things got worse there when two more defenders, Lincoln Zvasiya and Valentine Musarurwa, were taken out with knocks.

They joined Justice Jangano, Kudzai Nyamupfukudza and skipper Method Mwanjali on the growing casualty list.

"Injuries in our defence are giving us sleepless nights. They are very bad because if you look at our defence line it looks like a hospital ward and it's sad.

"Now we have been chopping and changing the defence line time and again and it's not healthy for the team.

"But I know one or two guys will come back and it will be solid again."

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Bulawayo Chiefs v Herentals (Luveve)

Chicken Inn v TelOne (Barbourfields)

Hwange v ZPC Kariba (Colliery)

Mushowani Stars v Yadah (Trojan)

Triangle United v Dynamos (Gibbo)

Harare City v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Rufaro)

CAPS United v FC Platinum (NSS)

Chapungu v Highlanders (Ascot)

Sunday: Black Rhinos v Manica Diamonds (NSS)