Liberia: Orange Liberia Observes its 3rd Annual Ethics And Compliance Day

On 27 November, Orange Liberia commemorated its 3rd Annual Ethics and Compliance Day event, held at Millennium Hotel in Sinkor. The event is an essential part of the Orange Group Ethics & Compliance program and was done on the same day with all Orange affiliates worldwide.

According to a press release from Orange Liberia, the event served as a conduit to unite the company and underscore its commitment to create the digital world of the future by building the trust of its stakeholders. With the participation of hundreds of Orange Liberia staff, as well as distinguished speakers from the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) and the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA), the 2019 edition of this annual initiative focused on 2 important themes for limiting the risks of unethical behavior and fraud: managing conflicts of interest and the whistleblowing system.

The event, which increased every employee's awareness and engagement on this important issue, was a culmination of prior ethics and compliance training of hundreds of staff, as well as various informative internal communications. The event also saw the management of Orange Liberia recognizing publicly those staff who had demonstrated exceptional knowledge of their ethics and compliance training. Employees were reminded on how to handle conflict of interests and reinforced the various national and international tools for whistleblowing anonymously.

Speaking at the event, Orange Liberia's CEO, Mr. Mamadou Coulibaly, advised the staff that, "Although commemorated once a year, strong adherence to ethics and compliance is a daily activity that we at Orange put strong emphasis on. The terms, 'ethics and compliance', are related to integrity and the respect of the law".

Orange Liberia is committed to high standards of ethics and compliance and continuing its efforts of good governance for all staff and partners.