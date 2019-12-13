Congo-Kinshasa: Trump Administration Slaps Sanctions On Warlords

13 December 2019
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Jean Kassongo

Kinshasa — THE United States (US) has imposed sanctions against 12 individuals, including rebel group leaders, for human rights violations in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Libya and South Sudan.

They are among 18 individuals the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has taken action against coinciding with International Human Rights Day.

Crimes range from murder, torture, kidnapping, sexual violence, forced recruitment and sponsorship of militants.

OFAC has designated Musa Baluku, a leader of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in the DRC, and five others for materially assisting the rebel group through recruitment, logistics, administration, financing, intelligence and operations coordination.

Other individuals are Amisi Kasadha, Amigo Kibirige, Muhammed Lumisa, Kayiira Muhammad and Elias Segujja.

The Donald Trump administration has also sanctioned five individuals for a spate of violations in war-torn South Sudan.

They are namely Angelo Kuot Garang, Michael Kuajien, John Top Lam, Malual Dhal Muorwel and Abud Stephen Thiongkol who are mainly accused of the 2007 kidnappings of Aggrey Idri, a member of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-In Opposition, and Dong Samuel Luak, a human rights lawyer.

The two were reportedly killed.

Mahmud al-Warfalli, a Libyan warlord, has been sanctioned for serious human rights abuse, mostly the murder of 43 unarmed detainees.

Other individuals are from Burma, Pakistan and Slovakia.

As a result of this week's action, all property and interests in the US are blocked.

Steven Mnuchin, US Secretary of the Treasury, said the country would not tolerate violations against civilians.

"America is the world leader in combating human rights abuse. We will hold perpetrators and enablers accountable wherever they operate," he said.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: CAJ News

Most Popular
Congo-Kinshasa
Legal Affairs
External Relations
Conflict
Arms and Armies
U.S., Canada and Africa
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.