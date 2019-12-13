Congo-Kinshasa: Trump Administration Slaps Sanctions On Warlords

Kinshasa — THE United States (US) has imposed sanctions against 12 individuals, including rebel group leaders, for human rights violations in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Libya and South Sudan.

They are among 18 individuals the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has taken action against coinciding with International Human Rights Day.

Crimes range from murder, torture, kidnapping, sexual violence, forced recruitment and sponsorship of militants.

OFAC has designated Musa Baluku, a leader of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in the DRC, and five others for materially assisting the rebel group through recruitment, logistics, administration, financing, intelligence and operations coordination.

Other individuals are Amisi Kasadha, Amigo Kibirige, Muhammed Lumisa, Kayiira Muhammad and Elias Segujja.

The Donald Trump administration has also sanctioned five individuals for a spate of violations in war-torn South Sudan.

They are namely Angelo Kuot Garang, Michael Kuajien, John Top Lam, Malual Dhal Muorwel and Abud Stephen Thiongkol who are mainly accused of the 2007 kidnappings of Aggrey Idri, a member of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-In Opposition, and Dong Samuel Luak, a human rights lawyer.

The two were reportedly killed.

Mahmud al-Warfalli, a Libyan warlord, has been sanctioned for serious human rights abuse, mostly the murder of 43 unarmed detainees.

Other individuals are from Burma, Pakistan and Slovakia.

As a result of this week's action, all property and interests in the US are blocked.

Steven Mnuchin, US Secretary of the Treasury, said the country would not tolerate violations against civilians.

"America is the world leader in combating human rights abuse. We will hold perpetrators and enablers accountable wherever they operate," he said.