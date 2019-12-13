Sierra Leone: SLP in Land Grabbing Scam

The family of late President Joseph Saidu Momoh's wife, Hannah Momoh, has on accused the Sierra Leone Police of grabbing 8 acres of land plus 8 permanent structures at Kossoh Town.

Speaking to pressmen in Freetown, Rtd Lieutenant Col. Joseph Metzger, a member of the Kossoh Town community, claimed that the former first lady legally bought the said property from stakeholders of the Kossoh Town Community, with the aim of setting up a home for the disable and vulnerable groups of Sierra Leoneans.

He added that the former first lady had confided in them that the project was to serve as a legacy after she would have passed away.

"We asked the Sierra Leone Police to occupy the property during and after the civil war as a way of securing same, but they have refused to vacate the property after series of negotiations," he alleged.

Power of Attorney for the said property, Anthony A.B Dumbuya, stated that they have made several appeals to the Inspector General of Police and some other stakeholders concerning the matter, but all efforts have proved futile

He said the property was acquired in 1985 and that all legal and authentic documents are with the family members, but that the police are turning blind eyes on them.

"We even invited the SLP and other stakeholders to this press conference but they failed to show up which basically means they are working in partnership to deprive the family of the former first lady," he said.

Mamie York, a community stakeholder at Kossoh Town stated that the act was not only disrespectful to the former First Lady, but also to the former President Joseph Saidu Momoh, who diligently served Sierra Leone.

She concluded that family members wanted to continue with the legacy of their sister -to establish a home for the disable and vulnerable groups in Sierra Leone.