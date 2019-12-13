Sierra Leone: TV Star to Inspire and Create Job for Young People

4 December 2019
Concord Times (Freetown)

A young sierra Leonean, Saidu Paul has told Concord Times that his one hundred million Leones worth television show funded by the Sierra Leone Commercial Bank is going to inspire young Sierra Leoneans to make a positive life and make a good society for all.

He said the TV show is already on-going at the Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC TV) entertainment channel and it is named 'the Saidu Paul Inspires Show.'ss

He said the show is a young company he set up with the aim of creating job opportunities for young Sierra Leoneans in the future through TV shows, movies, magazine and transportation.

He said he set up the company in August 2019 and decided to name it the Saidu Paul Inspires Limited, noting that since his childhood day to date he has been an inspiration to many of his peers.

He further that the Sierra Leone Commercial Bank has supported majority of his activities from childhood.

He said his company is also going to be involved in transportation train and employing drivers, media professionals and talented young people to tell their stories through his platform.

He said the first phase of the show started on 1st of August 2019 to December 2020.

