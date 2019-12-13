Sierra Leone: Security Guard Remanded for Penetrating Girl, 13

Albert Steven, 42, a security guard, was on Tuesday 3rd December, remanded at the Male Correctional Centre by Magistrate Abdul Sheriff presiding at Pademba Road court No.3 for allegedly penetrating a 13 year-old-girl.

The accused person is currently before the court on one count of sexual penetration of a child contrary to Section 19 of the Sexual Offense Act No.12 of 2012.

Police prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent, Moses Moore alleges that the accused on a date between 1st January 2017 and 31st December 2017, at Tokeh Village, Peninsular in Freetown, sexually penetrated a child below the age of 18 to wit 13 year-old.

The prosecutor asked that the matter be adjourned due to the absence of the victim, adding that he had earlier enquired from the victim's mother which told him that she was not living together with the victim.

He also said that the victim's mother assured him of the victim presence during the sitting.

Before the adjourned date, the accused has appeared before the court on three times and he was arrested on 14th November 2019.

However, Magistrate Sheriff remanded the accused and adjourned the matter to Friday 6th December for the victim to testify.