Ghana: LaDMA MCE Cuts Sod for Construction of Six Classroom Block

13 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Victor A. Buxton

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Assembly (LaDMA), Rev. Solomon Kotei Nikoi, on Tuesday cut sod for the construction of a six-unit classroom block and ancillary facilities for Association School at Labone.

The project, according to Rev. Kotey Nikoi is to be completed within 10 months by Somotrust Company Limited at an estimate of GH¢ 548,755,20.

The MCE said the project being funded through the assembly's internally generated funds and the Assembly's share of the Common Fund when completed and furnished would help to ease the overcrowding and inadequate furniture problems facing the schools.

"The edifice when completed would enhance teaching and learning for teachers and students as well as ease the overcrowding situation faced at the Association School," he said.

He said that the project was part of the assembly's commitment in providing basic educational facilities and improving the standard of education in the municipality.

Mr Theophilus Adjei, headmaster of the school was very delighted about the project, saying that it would give access to the numerous children who wish to enrol in the school but could not due to lack of enough facilities.

He promised the MCE of his administration's continuous maintenance of the facility to enhance teaching and learning in the school.

Mr Samuel Ofori, Managing Director of Samotrust, assured the MCE and the school administrator of completing the project within the scheduled time provided all the necessary support were provided.

Present at the ceremony was Nii Oten Granaky I, Abafum Akutsoy Mantse and others.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Business
Education
Construction
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.