Ghana: LaDMA MCE Cuts Sod for Construction of Six Classroom Block

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Assembly (LaDMA), Rev. Solomon Kotei Nikoi, on Tuesday cut sod for the construction of a six-unit classroom block and ancillary facilities for Association School at Labone.

The project, according to Rev. Kotey Nikoi is to be completed within 10 months by Somotrust Company Limited at an estimate of GH¢ 548,755,20.

The MCE said the project being funded through the assembly's internally generated funds and the Assembly's share of the Common Fund when completed and furnished would help to ease the overcrowding and inadequate furniture problems facing the schools.

"The edifice when completed would enhance teaching and learning for teachers and students as well as ease the overcrowding situation faced at the Association School," he said.

He said that the project was part of the assembly's commitment in providing basic educational facilities and improving the standard of education in the municipality.

Mr Theophilus Adjei, headmaster of the school was very delighted about the project, saying that it would give access to the numerous children who wish to enrol in the school but could not due to lack of enough facilities.

He promised the MCE of his administration's continuous maintenance of the facility to enhance teaching and learning in the school.

Mr Samuel Ofori, Managing Director of Samotrust, assured the MCE and the school administrator of completing the project within the scheduled time provided all the necessary support were provided.

Present at the ceremony was Nii Oten Granaky I, Abafum Akutsoy Mantse and others.