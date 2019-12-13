Ghana: PESTECH Board of Governors Inaugurated

Peki — A reconstituted 13-member Board of Governors for the Peki Senior High Technical School (PESTECH) in the South Dayi District of the Volta Region, to steer the affairs of the school was inaugurated here on Wednesday.

They are Mr Dei Frank Theophilus, as chairman; the headmaster, Mr Vincent Ametefe; the Regional Director of GES, Madam Enyonam Afi Amafuga, and the District Director of GES, Ms Justina Ziemeh.

The rest included a representative from the office of the Director-General of the GES, office of the founder of the school, the district assembly, old students association and Parent Teacher Association and teaching and non teaching staff.

In a speech read on her behalf, the Volta Regional Director of Education, Madam Enyonam Afi Amafuga, urged the board to ensure that all stakeholders played their role effectively and create a serene atmosphere for teaching and learning.

She said they were taking over at the time discipline among students was not the best according to reports they heard, hence collectively the need to address it as quickly as possible.

The chairman, Mr Theophilus on behalf of members thanked the school for giving him the opportunity to serve and gave the assurance that collectively they would work to address the numerous challenges confronting the school.

The headmaster of the school, Mr Vincent Ametefe noted that the population of the school had increased from 1,000 to 1,459 with numerous challenges.

He mentioned some of the challenges confronting the school as lack of duty post vehicle for the school and an urgent need of six bundles of roofing sheet to roof a shed the school intended to use as classroom and dining hall annex.

Another challenge identified was the lack of accommodation for teachers and students and appealed to the government to complete all stalled infrastructure projects in the school to promote a serene environment for teaching and learning.