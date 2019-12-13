Ghana: Police Officer Adjudged Best farmer in Okaikwei North

A station officer with the Achimota Mile 7 Police Station, Chief Inspector Anthony Kwesi Avalifo, was adjudged the best farmer at the maiden edition of the Okaikwei North Municipal Assembly Farmers' Day celebration.

For his prize, he took home a tricycle, knapsack sprayer, cutlass, and a certificate. Nine others farmers were also awarded at the ceremony.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Boye Laryea, speaking on the theme, "Enhancing small-scale agriculture towards agribusiness development", said it reinforced the need for the municipality to bring agriculture to the youth as means of livelihood.

He said the government's flagship policy on agriculture such as Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJs), Rearing for Food and Jobs (RFJs) and Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD) was transforming the face of agriculture in the country.

Mr Laryea said the department of agriculture of the municipal assembly "is currently implementing the PFJs and RFJs by reaching out to farmers through the access of subsidised planting inputs and cockerel."

He said the municipality had encouraged both the youth and adults to venture into home gardening, covering both crop and animal production.

Mr Laryea said the assembly would continue to work hard to ensure agriculture regained its position in the region, and that farmers and fishermen would be treated with dignity and respect they deserved.

"However, if we do not patronise our local rice and poultry, we directly undermine their development, and it about time we made conscious effort to promote our local foods," he added.

Chief Inspector Avalifo urged residents of the municipality to ensure they grew what they ate because it was healthier, adding that "it does not matter the size of land just grow something on it, it will be of immense benefit for you."