Ghana: 'Rising From the Farmhouse' Launched in Kumasi

Kumasi — Rising from the Farmhouse, a 200 page book of life in farming communities, authored by the Director General of the National Sports Authority, Prof. Peter Twumasi, has been launched.

Prof. Twumasi was a professor of Biochemistry and Biotechnology at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology from 2007 until 2018 when he was appointed as the Director General of the Authority.

The book explored the events of his parents' early years in Kumasi and later in the Abroye Farmhouse where the author grew up.

Emphasis of the book was placed on the life of Akosua, a sister of the author who shockingly died at the time the author was pursuing his university education.

It highlighted unique characteristics of both rural and city life in Ghana, typical of Africa.

Rising from the Farmhouse recounts parents' frustrations when it comes to meeting the cost of their children's education especially in the rural communities.

The book hailed all policies meant to provide unrestricted access to education and health services at all levels irrespective of a parent's ability to pay for the services or otherwise.

It is expected to serve as a literature for the study of rural sociology as well as illuminating major developmental constraints that must be considered at any level of rural developmental policy formulation and implementation.

At the launch, Prof. Twumasi praised the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for the Free Senior High School policy which would give opportunity to rural youth to realise their dreams to climb the educational ladder.

Launching the book, Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, shared similar sentiments with the author and also added his voice to the commendation of President Akufo-Addo for the introduction of The Free Senior High School (FSHS) concept, stressing he nearly missed his education but for an uncle who borrowed then GH¢40.00 to pay for his fees to enable him start off.

The Minister used the occasion to call on all and sundry to embrace integrity instead of honouring wealthy people without checking their background.

"People are eager to get money without integrity to ensure they get positions in the churches, etc. but there is the need to begin to work with integrity," he lamented and praised the author for his humility and hardwork that had brought him far.

The first book was purchased on behalf of the President, his Vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council at GH¢50,000.00.

It was followed on behalf of the Ministry of Sports at GH¢10,000.00, with the Regional Minister personally buying the third at GH¢2,000.00, while the fourth and fifth were bought at GH¢5,000.00 and GH¢1,000.00 respectively.