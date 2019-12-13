Ghana: GRA Staff in Western Region Supports kwesimintsim Municipal Hospital

13 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Clement Adzei Boye

Kwesimintsim — Management and staff of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) in the Western Region have donated assorted sanitary items to the Kwesimintsim Municipal Hospital here as part of their corporate responsibility (CSR)

The items, which included litter bins, detergents and soap, were to help the hospital maintain a clean environment and also improve the health and wellbeing of the patients.

The GRA staff earlier undertook a cleanup exercise in the out patients-department and the surroundings of the hospital.

Presenting the items, the Assistant Commissioner of Customs, Mr Francis Talongo, said environmental cleanliness was key in increasing productivity, stating that the health of the economy rested on healthy people.

He said: "Without a healthy business community there will be no economic progress. This is to help the citizenry to increase their incomes and as we improve on our revenue collection, we give back to the society. We will continue to ensure a clean environment in our society especially the hospitals."

Mr Talongo assured that the GRA would continue to ensure tax compliance and check smuggling activities at the country's entry points, saying "we need taxes for more development programmes."

The Head of Administration at the Kwesimintsim Municipal Hospital, Felix Osei Kesse, also stressed that environmental cleanliness played an important role in health service delivery.

He said management was desirous to maintain a healthy environment for the promotion of the welfare of their clients, adding that the litter bins would help the hospital separate the waste it handled before the final treatment at the disposal sites.

Mr Kesse believed that GRA would improve on its core mandate of collecting taxes for the nation to enable them perform their CSR programmes especially to health facilities.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

