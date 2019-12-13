Ghana: Imani Scores NPP High On Delivery of Campaign Promises

A report on manifesto promises by IMANI Ghana has scored the New Patriotic Party (NPP) 48.78 per cent in the delivery of its campaign promises to the electorate.

The rating, according to the report signified a satisfactory progress by the government.

Presented by IMANI in Accra yesterday, the report dubbed Imanifesto is a periodic analytical report by the policy think tank that helps to determine the feasibility of manifesto promises, the level of execution of such promises and their impact on citizens.

It allowed voters to make informed political choice, assist political parties to become more self-reflective and accountable and help political parties espouse more truthful and realistic political visions from the onset and encourage both Ghanaian politicians and electorates to focus on issues based on elections rather than invectives based or ethnic based elections.

The exercise, which previously rated governments in quantitative terms with marks between 0 and 100 per cent, adopted a qualitative methodology this time around.

The assessment centred on key sector indicators such as the economy, health, education, energy, infrastructure and governance.

According to the report, government scored 44 per cent in social sector, 43.78 per cent on infrastructure, 46.21 in governance, 34.4 in health, 39.33 human capital investments, and 47.64 in economy.

Presenting some aspects of the study on the performance of the NPP in the thematic areas, Head of Research at Imani, Patrick Stephenson said though the rating is not encouraging government seemed to be on track doing some of the things that it said it was going to do within its first term in office.

He noted, that a total of 162 promises were made under the economy sector of which 41 promises have been implemented, 101 partially implemented and 20 not initiated.

However he said, that there is more room for improvement regarding certain policies rolled out by government.

The report said although the NPP performed highly in the economy, it failed to fulfil the promise to protect consumers.

"We had different rates for each of our sub-themes and when we put all the data together into that scale, we scored 54.35 per cent."

He said 90 per cent score was recorded under the heath sector for the rescue and restructuring of the NHIS.

Mr Stephenson said the government showed great resilience in achieving governance, infrastructure, health in its manifesto promises.

Sam George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram in an interview with the Ghanaian Times after the report argued why the government even scored such a percentage saying the numbers did not reflect the true issue on the ground.