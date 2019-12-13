Ghana: Sanitation Minister Tours Garden City

Kumasi — The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, has tasked the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) to prioritise sanitation especially at the new Kejetia market by encouraging segregation of waste to make recycling much easier.

She charged the assembly to intensify its education on sanitation in the various markets insisting that, store owners used their own receptacles aside the ones provided by the assembly in order to improve sanitation in those areas.

Madam Dapaah made the remarks during the first day of her three-day working visit to seven municipal assemblies and the KMA in Ashanti Region.

She said the Sanitation Ministry would not compromise on the sanitation of food, water and other edible items within the various markets across the country.

The Sanitation Minister suggested that, the KMA employed people to pick plastic litters and wastes at the Kumasi Central market which the assembly could generate proceeds from, as she was not impressed with the sanitation situation in the market.

Madam Dapaah said, every household toilet project, which the ministry was subsidising 1,000 in the Ashanti Region, should be disability friendly.

At the Suame Municipal Assembly, she visited an abattoir project and called on the engineers to consider safety and sanitation measures in order to keep the place safe and clean.

She also toured the Suame market, and advised that the sanitation and drainage at the market be improved for patrons and people who work in the facility.

She is expected to also visit the Kumasi Abattoir, Atonsu market, Atonsu Monaco Drain project, all under the Asokwa Municipal Assembly, and Weweso School Toilet Refuse Dump, Aprade Museum Refuse Dump, Kentinkrono Public Toilet, all under the Oforikrom Municipal Assembly.

Her tour to the Kwadaso Municipal Assembly would take her to the Prempeh College Transport Terminal, whilst she is also expected to visit other facilities at the Asokore Mampong, Old Tafo and the Ghana Water Company.