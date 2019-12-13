Ghana: National House of Chiefs Ousts Ogyeahoho Nana Yaw Gyebi II, As Chairman of Governance, Devt Committee

Kumasi — The National House of Chiefs has removed the Omanhene of Sefwi Anhwiaso, Ogyeahoho Nana Yaw Gyebi II, as the chairman of the Governance and Development Committee of the House following his alleged attempt to "undermine" the leadership of the House for his recent opinions on the House's statement on the cancelled referendum.

Anouncing this at the fourth and final meeting of the House for the year, the President of the House, Togbe Afede XIV, said, "We will not accept Nana Gyebi's continuance as chairman of the Governance Committee because, this issue was referred to the Governance Committee more than once and the committee did nothing about it."

According to Togbe Afede, Nana Gyebi's opinions on the House's statement on the referendum was the second time he (Nana Gyebi) had gone out publicly to counter the House on its press statements hence this decision.

Nana Gyebi was among three members of the House including the Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II, and the Omanhene of Asante Asokore, Nana Susubribi Krobea Asante, who publicly denounced the press statement released by the House on November 14, 2019 advocating the outright rejection of the proposal to amend Article 55 (3) of the constitution which would allow political parties to sponsor people for election at the local assembly level.

The paramount chiefs countered the House's statement signed by the President and his vice that they were not consulted and that the statement did not represent the views of the entire House.

According to Togbe Afede, the standing committee unanimously condemned the three chiefs and called for their sanctions as their action undermined the leadership of the House.

TogbeAfede indicated that, his leadership was committed to the house and would not under any circumstances do anything to undermine the reverence of the House.

However, immediately after the announcement, the Sekoti Naba, Naba Sigri Bewong demanded that all three members of the House including Nana Gyebi, the Okyenhene, Ofori Panin II and the Omanhene of Asante Asokore, Nana Susubribi Krobea Asante, apologised to the House and the country for misleading everyone with their comments.

the three paramount chiefs did not attend the final meeting of the House and the Ghanaian Times gathered they sought for permission to absent themselves from the sitting on Thursday.