Uganda: Kiiza in Fine Form As Uganda Continues to Dominate EALA

13 December 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Regina Nalujja

Uganda's Parliament netball team yesterday defeated Kenya 53-23 to maintain their unbeaten run in netball at the ongoing Inter - Parliamentary Games.

This came after Uganda had garnered 68-11 and 37-31 wins against Burundi and Tanzania in the opening fixtures.

Former Leader of Opposition in Parliament and Kasese Woman MP Winnie Kiiza has been instrumental in team Uganda's victory. Despite her short stature, Kiiza has been alternated in different positions including centre, goal attack as well as shooter where she has exhibited a lot of talent.

Kiiza started in goal attack in the first quarter against Kenya, she netted 11 of Uganda's goals as shooter Sarah Babirye the Youth Representative for Central Region netted 15 to end the quarter with 26-13 in favour of Uganda. She was replaced by Honourable Agnes Kunihira in the second quarter.

The Ugandan team proved buoyant and strong to finish the first half in 26-13. Coach Fred Mugerwa brought Kiiza into the shooting circle in the third and fourth quarter where she netted 19 out of 14 attempts. For Kiiza, netball is a game she loved right from school, and playing for the parliament is a great pleasure.

"I played netball right from primary school, with the support of my parents and schools I went to, I became a good netballer. whenever I get a chance I train, which has helped me do better," she said.

FACTS

AGGRESSIVE.

Coach Mugerwa has talked of Kiiza as a talented, aggressive and experienced netballer.

"She has played netball for a long time, she knows much about the game which makes her good," he said.

Uganda's netball team will play against East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) next Wednesday.

