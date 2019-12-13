Uganda: Equatorial Guinea President Here to Discuss Refugees

13 December 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Risdel Kasasira

Equatorial Guinea President Teodoro Obiang Nguema will arrive in the country today to discuss with his Ugandan counterpart, Mr Museveni, the high number of refugees in Uganda.

According to a statement from State House, Mr Nguema is the official African Union champion of 2019 on finding solutions to forced displacement in Africa.

"[The] President's visit comes shortly after United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) welcomed Equatorial Guinea's accession to the Kampala Convention on internally displaced people, becoming the 29th African Union member state to do so according to the UNHCR," State House said.

According to UNHCR 2018 statistics, Uganda hosts more than one million refugees, making it the third largest refugee-hosting country in the world after Turkey and Pakistan.

Global refugee meeting

At least 74 per cent of these refugees are from South Sudan, which has faced civil war since December 2013.

Mr Nguema is expected to represent the AU at the Global Refugee Forum in Geneva from December 17-18.

Mr Nguema is also expected to discuss the role of Ugandan troops in Equatorial Guinea, who are training and mentoring its forces.

Copyright © 2019 The Monitor. All rights reserved.

