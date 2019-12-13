Uganda: Copy My Family Farming Model to Become Rich, Says Museveni

President Museveni has told Ugandans to wake up and emulate his family model if they want to become rich.

Mr Museveni, who described his family members as agriculturalists, appealed to Ugandans to take agriculture seriously.

"Save for [Muhoozi] Kainerugaba (his son), all my children after education have resorted to farming and keeping cattle. This is one of the four categories of job and wealth creation," Mr Museveni said.

He was speaking yesterday at Wankulukuku Statdium in Rubaga Division, Kampala, where he presided over graduation of a number of students who completed studies in various vocational education at Nateete Beauty Centre owned by Ronald Kasibante.

Mr Museveni said his participation in politics was forced to redeem a nation that had gone messy but that his true job that has enriched him is agriculture.

He implored Ugandans who yearn for their country's development to adopt value chains.

"I am happy to see a youth mobilising you to wealth and job creation. Wealth can be accrued from commercial agriculture & fisheries; cottages, services and Information and Technology," Mr Museveni said.

He added that even government jobs are available but they are only 480,000.

He took a swipe at the people of Kampala, especially in Rubaga where he was presiding at the event, saying: "Kampala does not have MPs because the people of Kampala chose to elect Opposition. Elect wisely in the coming elections. Muli bamulekwa (you are orphans)."

On the other hand, he said Uganda loses a lot of foreign exchange on products that can be manufactured within, citing furniture and shoes.

He said these, if they were to be made here, would not only retain money within but also create wealth and jobs.

His government, he said, has supported groups in Nsambya, Kawempe, and in Rukungiri District where machinery and cash has been distributed to them to improve productivity.

Mr Museveni promised to set up a tannery in Kawumu to process animal skins so that instead of exporting raw skin to Italy, Ugandans can add value to it. He said products can be manufactured here including manure and medicines as well as carpets.

Peace hero

Earlier, Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi had descried the President as a peace hero who has set an international example.

"Under your leadership, Uganda is not only an exporter of peace but also a beacon of peace in the region," Mr Ssekandi said.

He said skilling Ugandans was key in development and that institutions such as Nateete School of Beauty was a strategic partner.

State minister for Primary Education Rose Sseninde vowed to fight forces that she said intended to destabilise the current trend of educating the youth.

"We shall not allow anyone who wants to disturb peace because you have ensured the child of Uganda goes to school," Ms Sseninde said.

The owner of Nateete School of Beauty said his institute targets the informal sector and helps to skill students in research and development, which he said were the engine of economic growth.

"We believe young people can use their energy for development once skilled and this is what we are doing," Mr Kasibante said.

President Museveni is, he promised a brand new vehicle to Mr Kasibante and space for the institute.

Skilling Uganda

Started in 2012, Skilling Uganda's purpose was to create employable skills in students. Among things that the strategy aimed at doing was to allow one to two-year courses, a module system, evening hours trainings, weekend training, but also open to everyone; employed and unemployed regardless of their education background and age.

It also envisioned a close partnership with private institutions.