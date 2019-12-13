Zimbabwe: Rains Restrict Eagles From Flying High Over Rhinos

If ever there was a time when the rains became an enemy of humanity was yesterday during the opening match of the Logan Cup when Eagles were soaring high over the Rhinos in Harare.

Deadly bowling attacking trio of Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava and Trevor Garwe were too good for the Rhino as within an hour and a half, they had reduced the Kwekwe-based side to 48 for four wickets.

Eagles are well on top already, but the weather easily prevented them from starting their season with a victory.

Both teams had an overseas player -- Muzarabani of Eagles who recently signed a contract with Northamptonshire in England, while Rhinos played Mohammad Hussain Bhola, a left-arm seam bowler who has played for Durham.

The start of the match was delayed until 2.30 in the afternoon due to portions of the outfield still being wet after the heavy rains of the previous two days.

Muzarabani opened the bowling with Ngarava, to be faced by Prince Masvaure and Takudzwa Kaitano.

Kaitano was unable to score before, in the fourth over, he tried to withdraw his bat from a short ball from Ngarava but feathered a catch to Regis Chakabva, the wicket-keeper; seven for one.

Masvaure soon followed him for six, as Muzarabani made a ball fly from the pitch; it hit him on the gloves and flew into the slips, to be caught by Kudzai Maunze.

At nine for two in the fifth over, Rhinos were already in trouble.

Bright Njanji hit the first boundary of the innings, a handsome straight drive off a no-ball from Ngarava.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Both bowlers bowled at some pace and produced some superb deliveries, but neither was consistently accurate, a virtue that might well have broken the back of the inexperienced Rhinos batting in quick time.

Ngarava, bowling from the city end, did, however, have some trouble finding a firm foothold at the bowling crease.

The left-handed Larvet Masunda battled hard for seven runs, but after seeing off Muzarabani then fell to Garwe's first delivery, another catch by Maunze in the slips; 35 for three.

The new man, Neville Madziva, jabbed at his first ball and was almost caught and bowled, Garwe just failing to hold a difficult low chance to his left.

He then drove a three, but Garwe struck again with his fourth delivery, as Njanji, who had put up an impressive fight for 15, unaccountably drove a catch straight to mid-off.

Rhinos were now reeling at 38 for four wickets, and almost lost a fifth, as Tendai Chisoro started off for an ill-judged single into the covers, and only survived due to a bad throw from the fielder.

Play only lasted a few minutes more, however, as just before four o'clock the light worsened and rain began to fall.

The players left the field with the score on 48 for four wickets; Madziva had 11 and Chisoro two.