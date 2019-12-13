Zimbabwe: Liquid Telecom Rolls Out Free Wifi for Tertiary Students

Liquid Telecom Zimbabwe has rolled out the Free WIFI to 48 higher and tertiary learning institutions as part of its long-term initiative to equip citizens across Africa with Digital Age access and skills.

Dubbed Edu-Zone, the initiative has seen the installation of free WIFI zone at the institutions' cafeterias, halls of residence and sports fields where students congregate.

The Edu-Zones free Wi-Fi initiative is also helping to build Africa's digital future by supporting the development of tech skills and improved digital literacy.

This includes equipping students with 21CSkills - an online learning platform offering state-of-the-art skills training and development programmes on the latest technologies for African students, start-ups, and developers, who are set to play a starring role in Africa's Fourth Industrial Revolution.

"We believe every individual on the African continent has the right to be connected. This is the vision that has been driving Liquid Telecom's network expansion across Africa over the last 10 years and, in Zimbabwe, why we launched Edu-Zones," said Wellington Makamure, Regional CEO of Liquid Telecom's Southern Africa Region.

He further stated that the move has seen marked improvements in exam pass rates and career opportunities across the student population.

"Edu-Zones is a long-term initiative which is already helping the connected universities and polytechnic's to save money on internet data costs," Makamure added.

Edu-Zones forms part of a long-term (Corporate Social Responsibility) CSR initiative by Liquid Telecom launched in July 2018 by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Professor Amon Murwira, Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development.

Liquid TelecomPresident Emmerson Mnanangwa