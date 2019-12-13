Zimbabwe: Liquid Telecom Rolls Out Free Wifi for Tertiary Students

13 December 2019
263Chat (Harare)
By Lovejoy Mutongwiza

Liquid Telecom Zimbabwe has rolled out the Free WIFI to 48 higher and tertiary learning institutions as part of its long-term initiative to equip citizens across Africa with Digital Age access and skills.

Dubbed Edu-Zone, the initiative has seen the installation of free WIFI zone at the institutions' cafeterias, halls of residence and sports fields where students congregate.

The Edu-Zones free Wi-Fi initiative is also helping to build Africa's digital future by supporting the development of tech skills and improved digital literacy.

This includes equipping students with 21CSkills - an online learning platform offering state-of-the-art skills training and development programmes on the latest technologies for African students, start-ups, and developers, who are set to play a starring role in Africa's Fourth Industrial Revolution.

"We believe every individual on the African continent has the right to be connected. This is the vision that has been driving Liquid Telecom's network expansion across Africa over the last 10 years and, in Zimbabwe, why we launched Edu-Zones," said Wellington Makamure, Regional CEO of Liquid Telecom's Southern Africa Region.

He further stated that the move has seen marked improvements in exam pass rates and career opportunities across the student population.

"Edu-Zones is a long-term initiative which is already helping the connected universities and polytechnic's to save money on internet data costs," Makamure added.

Edu-Zones forms part of a long-term (Corporate Social Responsibility) CSR initiative by Liquid Telecom launched in July 2018 by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Professor Amon Murwira, Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development.

Liquid TelecomPresident Emmerson Mnanangwa

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Business
Education
ICT
Company
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Former Botswana President Ian Khama to Sue Govt
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.