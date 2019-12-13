Mauritius: MRA Seize 360 Grams of Heroin Worth Rs 5.4 Million

press release

A total of 360 grams of heroin worth Rs 5.4 million, in provenance from South Africa, was seized by the Mauritius Revenue Authority (MRA), on Tuesday 10 December 2019, at the DHL Courier Warehouse.

The heroin was concealed in one carton box addressed to an individual residing at Eau Coulée, Curepipe. Moreover, on the basis internal risk profiling by the Customs Anti-Narcotics Section (CANS) officers of the MRA, the carton box, declared as containing kitchen utensils, was selected for examination.

After scanning the parcel and further examination, the carton box revealed that three flaps out of four were abnormal. They were cut open and a rectangular transparent plastic parcel was found glued within the lining. Each of the plastic parcels was slightly cut and was found to contain a significant amount of a whitish powder, suspected to be heroin.

Customs Narcotics sniffer dog 'Cassidy' was deployed and reacted positively to the suspected drugs. The ADSU took over the case and the consignee was arrested during a controlled delivery operation.