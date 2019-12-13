Mauritius: Civil Service Kermesse - Minister Hurdoyal Expresses Satisfaction With Regard to Progress of Work

13 December 2019
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Minister of Public Service, Administrative and Institutional Reforms, Mr Teeruthraj Hurdoyal, conducted yesterday, a site visit at the Gymkhana Grounds, Vacoas, to take stock of work in progress in the context of the forthcoming Civil Service Kermesse, to be held on Sunday 15 December 2019.

In a statement to the press, the Minister expressed satisfaction with regards the works being carried out on the Gymkhana Grounds to accommodate the 26th Edition of the Civil Service Kermesse which every year welcomes some 100 000 people. Mr Hurdoyal also called for a greater participation from the public to make the event a success and reassured that various amenities will be provided on the day including parking facilities.

It will be noted that the Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Home Affairs and External Communications, Minister for Rodrigues, Outer Islands and Territorial Integrity, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, will perform the opening ceremony.

Civil Service Kermesse is an annual event of the Public Officers' Welfare Council (POWC) which operates under the aegis of the Ministry of Public Service, Administrative and Institutional Reforms. The objective is to provide facilities to Staff Welfare Associations (SWA) of Ministries/Departments to raise funds for the organisation of welfare activities for the benefit of their members. It is also an opportunity for Public Officers and their families as well as the public in general to meet and interact in a relaxed and friendly environment.

The Kermesse which will be opened to the public from 09 00 hrs to 17 30 hrs offers a variety of products on sale and provides musical entertainment, animation, and games. Some 60 stalls for the sale of items ranging from foodstuffs, garments, handicrafts as well as recreational activities are being provided by SWA of the different Ministries/Departments.

