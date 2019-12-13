Mauritius: Home Solar Project - Government to Consider Increasing the 50 Kwh of Free Monthly Electricity

press release

The Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Energy and Public Utilities, Mr Ivan Leslie Collendavelloo announced, yesterday, that in the context of the Home Solar Project, the authorities have been called upon to increase the 50 kWh of free monthly electricity to the household by around 5% for 20 years.

He was speaking at the unveiling ceremony of the 1000th Solar Photovoltaic Kit installed on the rooftop of a beneficiary residing at Brise de Mer in Souillac. Other eminent personalities were present on the occasion.

In his address, the DPM highlighted that the Home Solar Project which is being implemented by the Central Electricity Board (CEB) and CEB (Green Energy) Co. Ltd, aims at installing solar photovoltaic systems on rooftops of 10 000 households of low-income group. Though this project phased over a period of five years, the Government seeks to install 2000 kits each year, hence 10 000 by 2024.

Mr Collendavelloo underpinned the key objectives of the initiative, which are to alleviate poverty by helping low-income households to be energy sufficient and save energy costs, while contributing to the national target of achieving 35% of renewable electricity in the energy mix by 2025.

The DPM reiterated Mauritius' stand in its strong advocacy for the production of green energy and underlined its firm determination to scale up efforts to unlock the potential of Solar PV to generate the maximum production of clean renewable energy in the country. The Home Solar Project, he said, is geared towards the optimum production of energy from renewable resources while ensuring a transition towards greener and cleaner energy.

This project, Mr Collendavelloo added, will also considerably help Mauritius in the long-term to improve energy security while reducing reliance on fossil fuel imports. He recalled that a sum of Rs 350 million (USD 10 million) has been granted as a loan from the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development and the International Renewable Energy Agency for the implementation of this project, and that the project earned an IRENA Award International Recognition on 13 January 2018, ranking first out of all 89 projects.

In addition, the DPM expressed his conviction that Mauritius has made significant advances following Government's strong strategic decisions to encourage the development of green energy. He recalled that Mauritius is a member and active participant of the International Solar Alliance at COP 21, and underscored Government's commitment to implement various renewable energy policies to accelerate the transition of the energy sector to green and sustainable energy production technologies.

Moreover, he expressed satisfaction as regards the positive reaction of the population in the adoption of sustainable practices and production and consumption of green energy. According to him, the installation of this clean power generating system in households will contribute to the learning process of the youth who will become more informed about green energy and energy efficiency and hence act as advocates with their peers.