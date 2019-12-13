Namibia: Mabuzza Perfecting the Art of Acting and Music

Windhoek — Staying true to his work ethic actor/musician Mabuzza, real name Fillemon Hafeni Stephanus, is starring in his new leading role in the soon-to-be released movie 'Love Isn't to Play with'.

The movie, directed by Queen Avula, is a drama about a wealthy guy played by Mabuzza who thinks he can get any lady he wants. The main character falls in love with a lady that plays with his heart and he becomes broke in the end.

Speaking to Entertainment Now! Mabuzza narrated how he enjoys acting and performing on stage.

"I have been in three movies so far, which is, 'Short-Cut', 'Katutura', 'Drink and Drive' and 'Love Isn't to Play with', the latest project. I just love what I do, this is a God-given talent, so I prefer doing both," he explained.

For some reason, Mabuzza, who has been busy with music for quite some time now and juggling his acting career, feels his work is underrated and has not received the recognition he deserves.

"I have been underrated for years but people forget I wrote hit songs for their favourite artists who signed me before. But it's okay, who am I if Burna Boy, the African giant, was also underrated by his own industry people till he proved them wrong. So, I'm good to be underrated, my music speaks for itself. I'm the only Namibian giant and they will have to live with it," he said.

The actor/musician recently released his album titled 'Survival of the Fittest' an Afro/Kwaito sound he says is his own sound that he had to master for three years so that he did not sound like the rest of the artists currently.

Under his record label, Undisputed Music, he has signed artists like Wampie G and Endeni, which will be releasing next year.

"For December, I will be performing here and there but I will be spending time with my artists Wampie G and Endeni working on their projects due to be released early next year. As for me, just working on videos upon videos for 'Survival of the Fittest' album."