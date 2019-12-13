East Africa: Bunge Teams Continue to Shine At EAC Games

TANZANIA Members of Parliament teams continued to shine in the ongoing East African Inter-Parliamentary Games (IPG) at the MTN Arena Lugogo in Kampala, Uganda.

Bunge teams stole the show after winning in netball, basketball men category and volleyball women category.

After losing to Uganda two days ago, netball team bounced back on Thursday to beat East African Legislatives Assembly (EALA) 55-24 and extended their win to two in three outings.

Deputy Minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlement, Angelina Mabula, who missed two last actions, was deployed to strength the team as goal shooter (GS).

Salma Kikwete, wife of former President Jakaya Kikwete was also at her top form and was instrumental for the team's victory.

In another netball match, Uganda MPs extended their wins to three in three matches after beating Kenya 53-23.

In basketball, Ally Buluba and Vincent Kigozi linked up well to steer Tanzania men's team beat Burundian counterpart 63-49 in a high scoring thrilling game.

Under Coach, Chonya Damian and Captain Michael Kadebe, Tanzania team was unstoppable.

Buluba's sensational three thrown and his speed dazzled the opponents, who started with high tempo and scored quick points before Tanzania got into the picture to register a 18-13 lead in the first quarter.

The winners extended their lead to 32-23 at the breather and never looked back, as took 57-34 in the third quarter, before they sealed a 63-49 victory.

Tanzania's Joseph Haule 'Prof J' said after the win: " We played really well and we deserved to win this match... we are also pleased to represent our country well. It is our second victory which is a good start."

Team Captain Kadebe said: " They started aggressively and we had to reorganise and study them to identify their weaknesses. We then played with intensity and managed to control the game."

In another basketball men category match, EALA started well but found the going tough later on before losing 36-30 to Uganda.

EALA's Damas Ndumbaro, who is also the Tanzania's Deputy Foreign Affairs and East Africa Corporation Minister, was tightly marshaled.

Tanzania women volleyball team bounced back from losing the first game, to beat Burundi by 3-0 straight sets.

Tanzania MPs took 25-12, 25-19 and 25-13 from first, second and third sets respectively. EALA lost 3-1 to their opponents Ugandan. The IPG that was mooted 10 years ago has over the years realized several successes.

Fundamentally, Parliamentary games are a key aspect of building relations between the EALA and the National Legislatures in the EAC region.

The games play a fundamental part in enabling EALA's interaction with Members of the National Legislatures in the Partner States as envisaged in Article 49 (2a) of the Treaty for the Establishment of EAC.

The tournament disciplines include football (St Mary's K itende and K CCA Grounds), walk-race, netball (MTN Arena Lugogo), golf (Kigo Serena Golf Course), athletics (Namboole Stadium), tug-of-war (Namboole) and volleyball (MTN Arena Lugogo).

Athletics will feature races in 100 meters, 200 meters, 400 metres, 800 and 1500 metres respectively for men and women. The 4x 400m relay and the 4x 100m races are also on the cards.

The Games themed 'The EAC: One Spirit; One Destiny: Strengthening Integration through 10 Y ears of Inter-Parliamentary Games' bring together EALA and the National Legislatures.