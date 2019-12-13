Tanzania: Tpa Sets Up New Port in Sengerema

THE Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) has constructed a port at Kanyala Village in Sengerema District, Mwanza Region, expected to start operating this month.

Speaking to reporters at Kanyala Village where Lushamba Port has been established, Mwanza Port Manager Morris Mchindiuza said TPA came up with the decision to establish the port after realising that the area had the business potential that needed proper port infrastructure.

According to Mr Mchindiuza, apart from serving Buchosha residents and traders in general, the port has the business potential for residents from about 10 islets in Buchosa.

He named some of them, which had started benefiting from port infrastructure, as Soswa, Kasaraza, Gembale, Nyamangu, Gembaya and Chamagati-all located in Bhulyaheke Ward.

Goods traded from the islets to Buchosa include sardines, tilapia and others and from Buchosa to the islets include foodstuffs, beer and sugar, among others.

The decision to put in place proper infrastructure is part of TPA's affirmative action to formalise all illegal ports, which according to a recent survey, have reached 601 in all major water bodies in the country.

TPA has 86 ports in total, including cluster terminals. Lushamba terminal has been operating for years without proper supervision from relevant institutions, posing threats to Buchosa residents and to the nation at large.

TPA plans to formalise all illegal and private ports by June next year.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For Lushamba Port, all necessary personnel from relevant institutions, such as the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), TPA, security and officials from local government authorities, will now be deployed, meaning that TPA and TRA will start collecting revenue.

The construction of Lushamba Port started in 2015 before a land dispute emerged, causing the project to stop.

Its implementation resumed and was completed last year.

The 1.265bn/-project involved the construction of the 60-metre berth, a cargo warehouse, passengers' lounge, toilets and a security office.

Some houses belonging to individuals were legally acquired and will be converted into offices.

Kanyala Village Executive Officer Benjamin Nhungwizi heaped praises on TPA for constructing the port, saying it would not only provide services to residents, but also contribute significantly to local authorities' coffers.

He was optimistic about business prospects in the area.