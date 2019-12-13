Tanzania: Zanzibar Heroes Impress Ndayiragije

NATIONAL team, Taifa Stars Head Coach, Etienne Ndayiragije said he is totally impressed with the talent shown by Zanzibar Heroes players in the ongoing CECAFA 2019 Senior Challenge Cup in Kampala, Uganda.

Ndayiragije, who is in Uganda watching the tournament, openly admitted that Z anzibar has talented players, who need to be given a chance to play consistently to continue upgrading their skills.

" To be honest, Z anzibar players have been displaying mature football from the matches they played so far. I am convinced with some players, who can surely give us what we need if given a chance to be included in the senior team, Taifa Stars," said the Burundian tactician.

He singled out Zannzibar Heroes striker, Kassim Khamis as a potential player, whose height can have big impact in the national team, insisting that Taifa Stars needs to have towering strikers of his caliber.

" Of course, I have seen many players who can easily fit in Taifa Stars squad from Zanzibar. I will also find time to go to Z anzibar to watch their league and hopefully get some players to be included in the senior team," he disclosed.

Zanzibar Heroes are pooled group B together with Mainland side, Kilimanjaro Stars, Kenya and Sudan as they face a must win clash against defending champions Kenya tomorrow.

Kenya's Harambee Stars have already qualified into the semifinals with six points from two matches top the group, followed by Kilimanjaro Stars, who have three points whereas Zanzibar Heroes and Sudan each has one point to fill the last two bottom places.

Kilimanjaro Stars revived their hopes of cruising into the next stage courtesy of a 1-0 triumph over Zanzibar Heroes at the KCCA Lugogo Stadium on Tuesday.

This means the final group stage match against Sudan will be crucial for Kilimanjaro Stars and nothing but maximum points will guarantee them a place into the semifinals.

Equally, Zanzibar Heroes have a chance to sail through into the semifinal, if they beat K enya on the same day and pray that Kilimanjaro Stars fail to beat Sudan.

The Sudanese also have similar chance as Zanzibar Heroes.

Kilimanjaro Stars Head Coach, Juma Mgunda said they will not underrate Sudan despite them losing their previous match 2-1 against Kenya, saying in a competition like this, any team is capable to do the wonders.

Stars are searching their fourth CECAFA title.

They won the last title in 2010 thanks to a 1-0 victory against Ivory Coast in the final clash, who competed then as a guest team.

Shadrack Nsajigwa scored the only goal of the match at the National Stadium via a spot-kick to enable his side bag in the silverware from the home turf.