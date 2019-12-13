Kenya: KeNHA Cautions Motorists After Landslide Completely Blocks Highway

13 December 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has advised motorists using the Kitale highway to use alternative routes following a landslide at Chugor area of Marakwet East that left the road completely blocked.

The landslide blocked a section of the Kitale - Kachibora - Kapchero - Makutano - Kapyego - Chesoi - Chesongoch - Tot (B15) road at Chesoi area, according to KeNHA.

KeNHA Corporate Communication Assistant Director Charles Njogu said currently traffic flow at the section has been totally disrupted.

"Motorists are requested to approach the section with caution and follow instructions given by the police and team on the ground," said Njogu.

He further urged motorists to use the Biretwo - Tot road as an alternative route.

"KeNHA has already mobilized a contractor to attend to the site and clear the road to allow passage of traffic at the road section," he said.

No one is reported to have been injured in the landslide.

