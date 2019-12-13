Kenya: 2 Middle-Aged Women Killed As Flash Floods Resurge in Kitui

13 December 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kitui — Bodies of two middle-aged women swept away by flash floods following heavy rainfall in the lower eastern region of the country were recovered on Friday, police in Kitui said.

The two women aged 30 and 32 are said to have been attempting to cross River Muungua in Kitui which was surging floodwaters when disaster struck.

Ikutha Deputy Sub-County Commissioner Jackton Orieng said the women were in company of two men who were lucky enough to swim to safety.

The area was reported to have experienced heavy rains Friday night.

The incident is the latest in a series of flood-related deaths in the region with four people having died on October 17 after a seasonal river in Kitui burst its banks.

The four were among six occupants of a double cabin belonging to Prime Telcoms Limited.

Two members of the crew survived the incident.

The Meteorological Department has forecast continued rainfall in December with some parts of the country projected to receive as much as 7mm.

Over 130 people have so far died since the October-November-December rains started, Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna said on December 6.

