Kenyatta Commends Boris Johnson for Resounding Conservative Win in UK Poll

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday commended United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson for "a resounding victory in the UK General election held Thursday," after the governing Conservative Party secured 326 seats with 600 of 650 parliamentary seats declared.

In his message, Kenyatta said Kenya will continue to seek for stronger ties with UK for the mutual benefit of both country's citizens.

"President Kenyatta underscored the strong bilateral and historical ties between Kenya and the UK, and assured PM Boris Johnson of his commitment to continue working closely with his Administration for the mutual benefit of the people of the two countries," State House Press Office tweeted on Friday.

Johnson was quoted by AFP on Friday as saying the voters had given his government a "powerful new mandate" to take Britain out of the EU next month, as he headed for victory in a landmark election.

The Tories were heading for their biggest majority in parliament since the heyday of Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s, according to exit polls and partial results, AFP reported.

According to the news agency, the British pound jumped by about two percent against the dollar on hopes that Johnson would deliver his promise to "Get Brexit Done" after years of political deadlock over Britain's future.

Other leaders who commended Johnson on his win included United States President Donald Trump.

Congratulations to Boris Johnson on his great WIN! Britain and the United States will now be free to strike a massive new Trade Deal after BREXIT. This deal has the potential to be far bigger and more lucrative than any deal that could be made with the E.U. Celebrate Boris!

- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2019