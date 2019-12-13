Kenya: DPP Sets Up Prosecution Fund to Collect Corruption Money

The office of the DPP will next week set up a special fund through which billions of shillings amassed through corruption will be collected and returned to the public.

Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji said on Friday that his office will create the fund on Monday to ensure proceeds of graft are reclaimed and returned to society

"On Monday, we will conclude setting up of Prosecution Fund that will collect all monies that have been recovered from corruption," Mr Haji told the media at Old Moses Camp at the base of Mt Kenya.

"We realised that the scourge of corruption and impunity is actually hindering our realisation of Chapter 4 of the Constitution, on the Bill of Rights."

"LITTLE PROBLEM"

The DPP said his office has been entangled by the National Treasury in its bid to set up the fund but guaranteed that they will not be deterred.

"We have encountered a little problem with the National Treasury while setting up this fund. My argument has always been that we have been taking these monies to the Treasury but haven't been seeing where it has been going," Mr Haji said.

"The monies must go somewhere with people of integrity, who will showcase how they are restituted back to where they were taken from. In our endeavour to fight corruption as our priority right now, we are trying to ensure that human rights are secured and protected."

GRAFT WAR

Mr Haji's comes as Kenya continues with its heightened war against corruption, the grand goal being the conviction of 'big fish'.

Last week, he ordered the arrest and prosecution of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko over the loss of Sh357 million of county money.

Sonko denied 9 counts of graft-related offences and was granted a bond of Sh30 million with a surety of similar amount or a cash bail of Sh15 million.

In his ruling, Magistrate Douglas Ogoti barred the governor from accessing his office for the duration of the trial, unless accompanied by an investigating officer or any other authorized person.

Sonko was also barred from commenting on the case on social media and asked to ensure his supporters maintain peace.

RIGHTS VIOLATIONS

The DPP also welcomed back a group of human rights activists who scaled Mt Kenya in a bid to create awareness on victims of rights violations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Legal Affairs Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said part of the monies recovered from corruption deals will help the group set up a wellness and training center for human rights defenders in Nairobi.

Amnesty International's Executive Director for Kenya, Mr Houghton Irungu said, "We must put an end to corruption and impunity to ensure every Kenyan has a right to dignity and safety, regardless of where they come from."

Kamau Ngugi, Coalition for Human Rights Defenders Executive Director, said they climbed Africa's second highest mountain to highlight the plight of human rights activists and the need for government organs to protect them against violation of their freedom of expression.

"Our key goal is not only to conquer the mountain but to also raise awareness about social injustices and raise money to construct a center for human rights defenders next year.".