Nigeria: Four Die in Road Accident in Ondo

13 December 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By James Sowole

Akure — Four persons were yesterday confirmed dead and 26 others sustained various degrees of injuries in an auto crash w involving two commercial vehicles on Ore road in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The two vehicles involved in the accident were heading to Lagos from the eastern part of the country around Showboy area of Ore. An eye witness explained that the passengers were rescued from the wreckage of the vehicle involved in the accident by the people in the area, but said four people, including two female, died in the accident.

He said the injured passengers were rushed to a hospital in Ore for treatment while the corpses of the dead victims had been deposited in a morgue in the area.

Confirming the incident, the state Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Mr. Rotimi Adeleye, blamed the accident on the two drivers

According to him, the accident, which occurred around 2:32 p.m. around Showboy area of Ore, was caused by over speeding and reckless driving.

He said the accident involved a Toyota bus with registration number ACA 606 XT belonging to GUO Transport Company and another commercial vehicle with registration number AKL846 YY belonging to Peace Mass Transit.

He confirmed that 30 people were involved in the accident, 12 males, 16 females and two children, adding that "four people died in the accident while 24 others sustained various degrees of injuries."

He said the two vehicles had been towed by the police to the station while the injured have taken to Ore General Hospital and the corpse deposited in a private morgue in Ore.

