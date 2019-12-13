Nigeria: NPFL, Laliga Introduce U-12 Tourney for Nigerian Clubs

13 December 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

A tournament for players under 12 years is to be added to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) and Spanish League (LaLiga) collaboration for youth football development on the auspices of NPFL/LaLiga U-15 Promises Tournament.

This formed the highlight of decisions reached at an exploratory meeting between the League Management Company (LMC) and the LaLiga Nigeria team which met to design a roadmap for the next edition of the NPFL-Laliga U-15 Promises Youth League.

The discussion which held at the corporate headquarters of the League body in Abuja, was attended by the Chairman of the LMC, Mallam Shehu Dikko, alongside the Chief Operating Officer, Salihu Abubakar, Sunday Obaseki and Surajudeen Yusuff while the LaLiga team had their Nigeria Delegate, Guillermo Perez Castello, LaLiga Nigeria Ambassador, Mutiu Adepoju and Ayodeji Adegbenro.

LMC Chief Operating Officer, Salihu Abubakar explained that the meeting was held to provide interface with the parties involved, as well as design a roadmap for staging the next edition of the championship which is expected to commence in January 2020 with a coaching clinic for the NPFL clubs' U-15 coaches. Arrangements have also been put in place to have a team of the U-12 cadre to represent the NPFL in a competition organised by LaLiga in Spain.

