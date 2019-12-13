Nigeria: 'BPE, SEC, NRC, Uniabuja, Others in N21 Billion Revenue Scam'

Despite the Treasury Single Account, revenue-generating agencies failed to remit over N20.6bn to the federal government, the Auditor-General report of 2017 has shown.

The indicted agencies included the Bureau of Public Enterprises, N7.5bn; the Securities and Exchange Commission, N2.29bn; the University of Abuja, N603.4m;

The National Examination Council, N3.4bn, the WAEC, N3.1bn; the National Centre for Women Development, N135.2bn; the Nigerian Railway Corporation, N122.2m; the University of Uyo, N635.7m; the Federal University Dutse, N25m; the Kaduna Polytechnic, N438.7m; the Federal University of Technology Owerri, N748.1m; the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, N355m; among others.

The audit report signed by the Auditor-General, Anthony Ayeni, indicated that ministries, departments and agencies mostly failed to remit Pay As You Earn tax, Value Added Tax, capital gains tax, stamp duties and other statutory taxes..

The MDAs were said indicted for over N26bn payment infractions.

The report said 16 revenue-generating agencies did not remit N19,025,384,100.29 to the Consolidated Revenue Fund, with the Bureau of Public Enterprise topping the list with N7,585,116,400.00.

It said revenue-generating agencies dissipated funds on excessive overhead expenditure and extra-budgetary expenditure on contracts thereby reducing their operating surplus.

The report said 26 of the MDAs that were audited did not deduct and/or remit N1,650,417,379.30.

"We reviewed the payments procedures and policies in MDAs against the standing regulations and policies of the Federal Government and found out that several payments totalling N26,604,515,374.55 was made with a total of 140 infractions identified in the payments made by the MDAs.

"The sum of N8,608,588,928.68 was expended in 25 infractions without presenting payment vouchers to justify the payments made in the transactions.

The report also showed that 10 MDAs embarked on international travels and trainings without requisite approval from appropriate authorities as specified in extant circulars thereby "expending N2,660,420,450.05 on international travels despite strict restriction placed on it.

"Furthermore, the sum of N2,789,475,927.84 was expended without providing supporting documents to the payment vouchers in 22 infractions in the MDAs."