Zimbabwe: $1.5 Million Karanda Bridge Project Collapse

The much publicized Karanda Bridge construction project which was bankrolled to the tune of $1.5 million by the government in October last year and was almost complete, was washed away by heavy rains that hit the province on Tuesday, 263Chat has established.

The bridge collapsed two weeks after Minister of State in the President's Office responsible for Monitoring and Implementation of Government Programmes, Jorum Gumbo visited the site and praised local engineers in charge of the project for an "impressive" craftsmanship.

Karanda Hospital has been the last resort for people seeking medical attention since doctors started their industrial strike which has gone to over 100 days now and the bridge was supposed to make it easy for those travelling to Karanda without having to navigate via the crocodile infested Ruya river.

The Minister could not be reached for comment, but sources from Karanda confirmed the sad development.

"IT is very sad development indeed. After government put such a big amount of money having realized how unscrupulous transporters were milking unsuspecting patients, then the project is swept away by heavy rains just like that when its almost complete, it leaves a lot to be desired on the part of the contractors," said a source from Karanda.

Added the source; "We hope and trust government will not throw in the towel as the hospital has been helping a lot of people especially during these hard times when it hard to get doctors at other government health institutions."

Government bankrolled the construction project in order to avail a shorter route to Karanda for patients seeking medical help after realizing that unscrupulous transporters were forcing patients to pay exorbitant fares in order to get to the medical health institution.