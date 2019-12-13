Nigeria: Group Launches Women Farmers' Foundation

13 December 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Esther Oluku

As the country's borders remain closed and the pressure to increase local food production heightens, a non-governmental organisation, Arise Women Network, has launched a Women's Farmers Foundation at Dafara village, Abuja.

The event, which held at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, recently was attended by representatives of the Office of the First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, and the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development amongst others.

Speaking at the event, founder of the NGO, Mrs. Siju Iluyomade, said that the farmers' foundation was in line with her vision to uplift the ordinary woman and by extension, her children and family from poverty.

"The Arise Women's Farmers Foundation for Dafara people will boost the production of Agricultural products in Dafara that will support the neighbouring communities and assist the women earn more money to take care of their families and ultimately better the lives of Nigerian women," she said.

The NGO also inaugurated a skills acquisition and empowerment academy with various departments. This skills acquisition academy was equipped with food processing machines and equipment, leather works material, sewing machines, soap-making, hairdressing, catering equipment, and lecture halls for theory and practical demonstrations.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Women
Agribusiness
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.