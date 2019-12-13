Nigeria: Group Launches Women Farmers' Foundation

As the country's borders remain closed and the pressure to increase local food production heightens, a non-governmental organisation, Arise Women Network, has launched a Women's Farmers Foundation at Dafara village, Abuja.

The event, which held at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, recently was attended by representatives of the Office of the First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, and the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development amongst others.

Speaking at the event, founder of the NGO, Mrs. Siju Iluyomade, said that the farmers' foundation was in line with her vision to uplift the ordinary woman and by extension, her children and family from poverty.

"The Arise Women's Farmers Foundation for Dafara people will boost the production of Agricultural products in Dafara that will support the neighbouring communities and assist the women earn more money to take care of their families and ultimately better the lives of Nigerian women," she said.

The NGO also inaugurated a skills acquisition and empowerment academy with various departments. This skills acquisition academy was equipped with food processing machines and equipment, leather works material, sewing machines, soap-making, hairdressing, catering equipment, and lecture halls for theory and practical demonstrations.